Sangre Chiquito win Fishing Pond opener

Sangre Chiquito FC and their supporters pose for a team photo after winning the first match of the Caribbean Welders Fishing Pond League on Saturday.

SANGRE CHIQUITO FC soaked up considerable pressure before delivering a dagger to win their debut match in the Caribbean Welders Fishing Pond League on Saturday. n a battle of newcomers, Sangre Chiquito showed great resilience to edge Team Up Top 2-1 in the opening match of the season at the Fishing Pond Recreation Ground.

Sangre Chiquito struck early in the game with a neat build-up down the right flank before the ball was centred to Jevon Salazar to sweep in past the goalie. Team Up Top did not waver though and looked to strike back with several long range attempts that failed to trouble the goalie. Forward Jamiel John lashed a right-footer over bar from distance after the Sangre Chiquito defence lost the ball cheaply. Sangre Chiquito were proving a threat from the counter, however, and had the ball into the back of the net only for the linesman to rule the goal offside. Sangre Chiquito almost went 2-0 ahead soon after but were denied by the upright.

The Valencia-based Team Up Top kept probing and looked to make inroads down the left but were illegally halted by Sangre Chiquito who conceded a free kick close to the corner flag. The free kick was floated to the far post where defender Anil Jesup showed great determination to out-jump his marker and head the ball into the net to knot the score just before the halftime whistle.

Upon the resumption, Team Up Top began to impose themselves in search of the go-ahead goal but almost found themselves trailing again from a counter. Winger Anelka Solozano made a surging run down the right flank and unleashed a rocket that rebounded off the right post with the Team Up Top goalie rooted to the spot.

At the other end, John again failed to test the ‘keeper after he was played through on goal, but got his shot totally wrong and sliced his effort wide.

Team Up Top left winger Keion Raymond tried to surprise Sangre Chiquito with a near post shot but the goalie was well positioned to snuff out the danger with a comfortable save.

Chances were continually squandered, with the next culprit being Andre Robinson. The midfielder showed good footwork to turn his marker inside-out but blasted his shot over with the goalie at his mercy. Shots were flying in from all angles, and Karim Moreno was fed through on the right but his low drive was held on the second attempt. Under pressure, Sangre Chiquito resorted to long balls to the fleet-footed Solozano who was causing problems with his pace and trickery.

With their backline creaking under the barrage of attacks, Sangre Chiquito thumped the ball up field to Solozano who had time to turn and run at the defence. He skipped past one defender with consummate ease and burst through at goal before slotting the ball past the onrushing goalie to make it 2-1. With little time on the clock, Sangre Chiquito held on for the three points.

On Sunday, former champions Dream Team drew 1-1 with newcomers Pinto United. Shockingly, Pinto went ahead in the first half through Clint Maru but Dream Team came back to secure a point courtesy a free kick from Kern Diaz.