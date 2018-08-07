PTSC to get new GM soon

Edwin Gooding...evaluating candidates.

Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) chairman Edwin Gooding says a new general manager will be in place by August 10. Charles Mitchell’s term as interim GM ended on July 31.

Speaking with Newsday on Friday, Gooding confirmed what Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan told this newspaper the day before: that the board was evaluating candidates.

“The minister is correct. We are evaluating candidates. We went through the normal process.”

Asked how soon someone would be chosen, Gooding said, “We will definitely have a new GM in position by the end of next week, August 10.”

He declined to provide any other details, except to say both men and women had applied for the post.

“The PTSC is looking forward to welcoming our new GM, working with that person to satisfy our customers and to improve our service,” Gooding said.