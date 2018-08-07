Owtu night-time protest

Declaring the jobs of oil workers were on the line, OWTU president general Ancel Roget has called for all Petrotrin workers to assemble at the Prime Minister’s official residence at La Fantasie, St Ann’s on August 26, when they will “bruise their knees" in prayer for the company and the nation.

“We going to kneel down and pray in La Fantasie, we going to pray for Petrotrin, we are going to pray for the jobs of the workers, we are going to pray for TT, we are going to pray for God to give the correct people to run Petrotrin, we are going to pray for the right thing to happen to those who are against us.

We are going to bruise our knees on Sunday, August 26. Put your house in order. It is not a working day, nobody could discipline you, nobody could say you walk off the job, you have the power in your hands.

"We going to give him an early parang.”

Roget made the announcement during a mass mobilisation meeting at the Pointe-a-Pierre roundabout, Marabella, on Monday night.