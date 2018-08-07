NLCB to refund over $900,000 to winners

PUNTERS who won $1,000 or more may be eligible to collect a tax refund for their winnings once they can provide identification and a receipt of their ticket’s purchase, a release from the National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB) announced yesterday.

According to the release, the NLCB intends to disperse $998,016 in witheld taxes from the period of July 30 to August 4 on winnings over $1,000. However people collecting the refund must provide a form of identification and a receipt to the NLCB official.

Once the refund is given, another receipt will be provided to the winners from whom the taxes were deducted. Winners of $120,000 or more can claim their refund directly from the NLCB’s offices and those without cash receipts can call the NLCB hotline at 800-4842 or 623-1831 extension 8129/8131.

Newsday spoke to NLCB’s chairman Eustace Nancis for comment on remarks made by Opposition Whip David Lee calling for an audit into the board amidst claims of corruption but he declined to comment.