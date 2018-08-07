Maxie continues therapy: ‘I’m doing fine’

RECOVERING: La Horquetta/Talparo MP Maxie Cuffie.

A day after La Horquetta/Talparo MP Maxie Cuffie was re-assigned from Minister in the Ministry of Public Administration to Parliamentary Secretary during the Prime Minister’s latest Cabinet reshuffle, he told Newsday he was doing well, as he got ready for an appointment to continue his medical therapy locally.

Having suffered his second stroke last September, Cuffie spent months recuperating at Walter Reid Medical Centre in Washington DC, United States. During that time the Opposition called for an update on his condition particularly as it relates to his medical fitness to hold ministerial office, all in light of his $2.5 million medical bill footed by taxpayers. Minister of Communications Stuart Young had urged people, in making their social media comments, to remember that Cuffie is a human being.

Yesterday Newsday visited his home in St Ann’s.

His wife, Hermia Tyson-Cuffie said she was preparing to take him to an appointment for therapy. Asked how he was doing, she replied, “It’s been nine months. I’m rushing him to therapy. He has a 2.30 pm appointment. I don’t want to be late.”

Newsday later reached him by phone, as he was leaving for his medical appointment. His voice sounded subdued.

Asked how he was doing, he replied, “I’m doing fine. I’m doing fine generally.”

Asked when he might be back out to work, he promised to send out a media release.

“If you check my Facebook page, you’ll see I’ve been representing my constituents. It’s something I’ve been dong all the time. I never stopped working.”

His Facebook page carried notices of several community initiatives such as academic classes, a football league and a family day. It also had photographs of him at events such as an Arima Borough Corporation thanksgiving service last Sunday (with Mayor Lisa Morris-Julian), a lime with former ministers Joan Yuille-Williams and Esther Le Gendre, and attending mass at the Holy Family RC Church at Todd's Road.