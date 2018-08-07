LOCKED OUT GOD’S HOUSE Petrotrin acts on church near oil well

SHELTER: Three goats shelter at the front of the Church of God of Prophecy church located on Petrotrin land in Barrackpore.

STATE-owned Petrotrin has shut down a church located near one of its active oil wells in an area which also has buried oil and gas lines. The move comes weeks after Petrotrin officials warned the faithful not to worship at the Church of God of Prophecy church in Barrackpore.

The company sent its personnel with armed security guards to Mussarap Trace and placed iron barriers across the entrance to the church, blocking any vehicle from entering the compound. Close to 100 people worship mainly on Sundays in the church which was established in 2014.

Petrotrin contends that its oil and gas lines as well as the active oil well, pose a clear and present danger to life and limb and the company could be held liable if it allowed worshippers to continue to pray at this church. Two weeks ago, company personnel went to the church and installed the barriers which was secured with a padlock.

The action follows letters Petrotrin’s Land and Surveys Department sent in April to the church leader Bishop Roy Seebaran, warning against trespassing on its property.

Confirming that instructions have already been given to a law firm to file an injunction against Seebaran and the church’s executive committee, a Petrotrin official said the company “must protect its oil well and stave off any possible disaster.”

The Church of God of Prophecy is housed in a small building to which an annex was constructed recently. An active oil well is located in a clump of bushes about 60 feet away from the church. In its letter to Seebaran, Petrotrin’s Head of Lands and Survey Jamool Sookoo said the church’s flock is exposed to a disaster that could happen any time. Company officials told Newsday yesterday that the padlocking of the church is in accordance with international guidelines on proximity to active oil wells - 100 feet. “That church is 40 feet closer,” the official said.

The stand-off between Petrotrin and the church started in April with Petrotrin’s warning letter to Seebaran calling for it to be demolished.

Seebaran replied through attorney Jeevan Andrew Rampersad that the church building has been in existence for over 30 years during which time, Petrotrin never objected to its presence. The church, Seebaran said, has a financial claim by virtue of adverse possession.

Petrotrin erected a ‘No trespassing’ sign in front of the entrance. However, activities have continued as normal at the church despite Petrotrin’s repeated warnings. When Newsday visited the church yesterday, a banner at the front wall advertised ‘Vacation Bible School 2018’.

There was no one about and three goats sought shelter at the church’s entrance from the blazing sun. Seebaran late yesterday declined to speak to Newsday on the matter.