Joining TKR comes with pressure Aussie spinner Ahmed excited for CPL but says…

LEG-SPINNER Fawad Ahmed said it is great to be part of a winning atmosphere at the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR). He acknowledged, however, that a culture of winning comes with pressure as well because a lot is expected of the defending champions in the 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League.

Ahmed, who was born in Pakistan but now lives in Australia, is hoping to make his debut for TKR against St Lucia Stars tomorrow at the Queen’s Park Oval from 8 pm.

Ahmed had a solid showing in a TKR practice match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, on Sunday night. Ahmed ended with brilliant figures of four overs, one maiden, five runs and two wickets to help TKR to a five-run win over All Stars.

Ahmed, 36, has experience playing at the highest level, having played three One Day Internationals and two T20 Internationals for Australia in 2013.

Talking to Newsday after the practice match in Tarouba, Ahmed said, “It feels good (to join a champion team), but it is hard as well because we have to defend the title. It has been great to be part of such a good franchise and such good teammates as well, and I am looking forward to the CPL and hopefully we can defend our title.”

Ahmed said it is important to play practice matches before the start of the tournament. “It is good to be out there. It is a practice game and I enjoyed myself out there in the middle. Getting match practice is always good before the games.”

Ahmed is hoping to continue his form when the CPL bowls off tomorrow. “It is a practice match, but I would like to repeat my performance in an actual game on Wednesday night. Hopefully in the tournament I can contribute more to my team and win a few more games and hopefully I would continue my performance.”

In the practice match, Javon Searles also showed some form ahead of the CPL, scoring an unbeaten 50 to help TKR to 162 for six in 20 overs. Amir Jangoo and Darren Bravo both scored 32 for TKR and Anderson Phillip took 2/21 in three overs for All Stars.

In reply, All Stars scored 157/4 with Mark Deyal top scoring with 68 and Kevon Cooper cracking 29 not out. Ahmed was the best bowler for TKR. Some of the TKR players represented the All Stars team.

Summarised Scores: TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS 162/6 (20 overs) - Javon Searles 50, Amir Jangoo 32, Darren Bravo 32; Anderson Phillip 2/21 vs All Stars 157/4 (20 overs) - Mark Deyal 68, Kevon Cooper 29 not out, Fawad Ahmed 2/5. Knight Riders won by five runs.