Hosein urges municipal recruits to stand up against corruption

Local Government and Rural Development Minister Kazim Hosein

Rural Development and Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein has urged new Municipal Police recruits to “stand up against corruption” even as reports of fraudulent activities have surfaced at several corporations including the Sangre Grande; Couva/ Tabaquite/ Talparo; Chaguanas; and San Juan/ Laventille.

Last Wednesday, two employees and eight other people appeared before a Port of Spain magistrate on hundreds of charges arising out of the alleged larceny of $22.5 million from the San Juan / Laventille corporation.

It took at least three magistrates, the course of eight hours to read out 1,200 charges of fraud arising against the ten.

Addressing the recruits at the Marabella South Secondary School yesterday, Hosein said they must “take a stand against these activities” as the misappropriation of funds prevents developmental activities from taking place.