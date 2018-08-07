Half a million in ganja destroyed by police

Marijuana field. File Photo

AN estimated $500,000 in marijuana was destroyed by Central Division police during an exercise in the district.

According to a release sent to the media, Senior Supt Inraj Balram led the Central Division Task Force between 3 pm and 7 pm on Monday.

Police went to a forested area about a mile off Porkhor Road, Longdenville and found an unoccupied camp. The camp had about 500 marijuana trees and 200 seedlings, which were all destroyed. No one was arrested in connection with the find.