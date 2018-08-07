Guns found in Mayaro, two men arrested
A 31-year-old Mayaro man and a 23-year-old Malabar man are in police custody after they were found with a pistol and a revolver by Mayaro police.
The TTPS, in a release yesterday, said officers of the Mayaro Criminal Investigations Department were in the area at about 4.30 pm on Monday, when they executed a search warrant at the Brite Village home of the 31-year-old man.
Police found a Glock pistol, a Smith and Wesson revolver, two magazines and a quantity of ammunition.
