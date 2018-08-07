Ferreira Optical tackles literacy through youths

Actress Penelope Spencer captivates the audience with Tales of the Forest.

Ferreira Optical Limited is aiming to improve the future productivity in TT through literacy. In 2018, the company launched the Ferreira Optical for Literacy initiative, which intends to make reading exciting, learning interesting and development a natural progression. As part of the cause-related plan, the Leaders In Training (LIT) one day camp was held on July 25 at La Joya Complex, St Joseph.

Fifty children were exposed to discussions on leadership, strategic development exercises, storytelling and craft. Actress Penelope Spencer and managing director of Conventus Consultinc Charlene Pedro, led storytelling and leadership skill-building segments respectively.

In a release, Ferreira Optical said it has identified the need for a more deliberate focus on literacy as an asset to TT’s development.

Ian Marcus Lewis, marketing manager noted, “Literacy is integral to shaping the future of our society and as a corporate entity, we recognised our responsibility to help mould our tomorrow. This investment in learning is a contribution to the growth of a lifelong skill which can open or even create windows of opportunity. We were very excited about this Leaders In Training camp. The goal was to heighten learning strategically by marrying literacy with the benefits of leadership. We will continue to embark on new projects for this cause through a class sponsorship with the Adult Literacy Tutors Association and the execution of public reading hubs where we intend to make reading fun again.”