Deyalsingh accused of breaching procedure

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh. Photo: Azlan Mohammed

MP for Caroni East Dr Tim Gopeesingh said he finds, highly disturbing, the response by Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh to his "expose" about 680 local doctors and 1,065 nurses being unemployed.

Gopeesingh made this claim last week which Deyalsingh scoffed at as untrue.

However, in a subsequent media report, the minister asked the jobless medics to send their resumes to him.

Gopeesingh said this was a gross breach of the employment procedure. He said the minister’s involvement was improper governance and reflected a lack of probity and transparency in the employment of public officers.

"His interference is taking place in the midst of an invisible political hand in the non-renewal of the employment contract of the Specialist Medical Officer (Radiology) attached to the Port of Spain General Hospital. Did a senior political figure instruct the board of directors of North-West Regional Health Authority not to renew the contract of the specialist medical officer?" he asked.

He said Deyalsingh’s call for doctors and nurses to submit their resumes to him further validated the widespread reports of blatant political interference in employment in the public health sector.