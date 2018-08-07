Carib chief appeals for rights of the First Peoples Community

Members of the local First Peoples community.

Chief of the Santa Rosa First Peoples Community in Arima, Ricardo Bharath-Hernandez, says the indigenous peoples have the right to the full enjoyment, as a collective or as individuals, of all human rights and fundamental freedoms as recognised by the Charter of the United Nations, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and international human rights law.

And on the eve of the recognition of the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples tomorrow (Thursday), Bharath-Hernandez appealed to all people of First Peoples descent, and those of other ethnicities, to join in advocating for the fulfilment of the rights of the First Peoples in TT in their positive movement for equality and development.

The UN Indigenous Peoples Forum said, “Indigenous communities, peoples and nations are those that, having a historical continuity with pre-invasion and pre-colonial societies that developed on their territories, consider themselves distinct from other sectors of the societies now prevailing in those territories, or parts of them.

"They form at present non-dominant sectors of the society and are determined to preserve, develop and transmit to future generations their ancestral territories and their ethnic identity, as the basis of their continued existence as peoples in accordance with their own cultural patterns, social institutions and legal systems.”