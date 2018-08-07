Body of missing fisherman found at Mosquito Creek

Otaheite fisherman Neil Ramkhelawansingh's body washed ashore along Mosquito Creek La Romaine on Tuesday monrning. Neil went missing while on a fishing trip at sea on Monday night.

THE search for missing fisherman 39-year-old Neil Ramkhelawansingh ended this morning when his body washed ashore near the Shore of Peace Cremation Site (Mosquito Creek) in La Romaine.

Shortly before 7 am, fishermen who were searching for him spotted his body and contacted relatives and police.

Neil was not married nor had children.

Ramkhelawansingh and a neighbour Richie Mohan, 26, both of Bay Road in Otaheite, near South Oropouche, had gone fishing in the Gulf of Paria on Monday. Ramkhelwansingh, who could not swim, fell overboard a pirogue named RJ. Mohan recalled that they were pulling up a fishnet at about 10 am when the tragedy occurred.

"My back was turned to him and the water was choppy. As I was about to engage the engine, I turned around and he was not on the boat. I started to look for him in the water and could not find him. I did not hear him bawl out or anything because I was close to the engine. Even if he did, I would not have been able to hear," Mohan recalled.