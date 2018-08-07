AG bats for Young, Dillon

Faris Al-Rawi

ATTORNEY General Faris Al-Rawi yesterday expressed support for Cabinet colleagues Stuart Young and Edmund Dillon, after the Prime Minister reassigned them in a major Cabinet reshuffle.

Contacted for comment yesterday, Al-Rawi said, “I have every confidence in my colleagues that they are capable and up to the task.” Al-Rawi disagreed with claims that the reshuffle came as “a thief in the night.” With ministerial appointments solely being the PM’s prerogative, Al-Rawi said, “I will not go into speculation. I will just speak on the the positions that are occupied.”

He did not see Dillon’s reassignment to the Housing Ministry as an indictment on his performance as National Security Minister. “In my view, it (housing) is in fact one of the largest ministries requiring very serious attention.” Dillon was appointed National Security Minister on September 9, 2015, two days after the PNM won that year’s general elections. Al-Rawi saw no problem with Young continuing to function as Minister in the OPM and Communications Minister in addition to serving as National Security Minister. He observed that Young has been performing these responsibilities for some time.

Diego Martin Central MP Darryl Smith in a Twitter post said, “Heartiest congratulations and good luck to the new Minister of National Security, Stuart Young.” Smith was reassigned from being Sports Minister to a Minister in the Housing Ministry in a Cabinet reshuffle on April 9. He was fired from that post 24 hours later.

Chaguanas West MP Ganga Singh observed, “The bell tolled for Edmund Dillon on Sunday night.” Describing Young as the “PM’s fixer,” Singh said, “He is the all purpose man.” He added that all purpose flour is used to “bake bread, roti, bake and doubles.” While he wished Young well, Singh felt his sole priority would have to be national security.