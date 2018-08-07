Add a D to the ABC systemat airport

THE EDITOR: What a relief it is to know that according to the Minister of Tourism the “Automated Border Control (ABC) system is a win for the sector.”

On arrival at Piarco International Airport, I could not understand why some incoming passengers, myself included, were politely selected to fulfil the roles of involuntary guinea pigs for a newly commissioned ABC system.

Our passports were scanned, we were fingerprinted, photographed and made to sign an electronic pad in order to kick-start the ABC system in its quest to bring TT into the 21st century regarding border control.

Returning citizens and tourists are expected to benefit from greater efficiencies regarding speed of processing and reducing the time spent in immigration lines.

While the Government must be complimented on implementing this technology-driven initiative concerning security, returning residents and tourists, more must be done in customer service delivery at all points of interpersonal contact. Smiling and being helpful must be integral parts of the welcoming process.

Destination taxi drivers should be equipped to maintain the pleasantries that returning residents and visitors experience at the airport. My recent experience with one such driver, after a seven-hour flight, was depressing. I had to ask him to change his radio station because he was tuned in to a call-in programme that had crime and corruption as its topics of choice.

Rather than wait for technology to transform the entire ABC process, the minister may wish to step out of the box and add a D – as in destination – to the ABC concept and take action to highlight the importance of the roles of destination taxi drivers – hence ABC-D – when transporting both returning residents and visitors to their destinations.

JOHN HENRY, Petit Valley