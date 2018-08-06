Zoo sees increased visitors

The recent social media furore surrounding one of the Emperor Valley Zoo’s African lions seems to have had the spin-off effect of increasing visitor attendance.

In a media release yesterday, the Port of Spain zoo thanked all of its “Zoo guests who turned out in large numbers to visit our animals including our African lions recently.”

The increased vnumbers it said, "surely boosted our gates, which will in turn continue to support the welfare of all of our animals. Special thanks to all the print and electronic media for your continued support in keeping the zoo in the news.”