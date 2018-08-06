N Touch
Monday 6 August 2018
Young yet to move into new office

Stuart Young

Newly appointed National Security Minister Stuart Young has not yet moved into his new office on Abercromby Street, Port of Spain.

A member of staff at the ministry told Newsday yesterday that former minister Edmund Dillon has yet to move out.

Young's appointment was announced yesterday at 12.21 am via a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM). Young is also a Minister in the OPM and Communications Minister.

He is no longer a Minister in the Office of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs, to which he was appointed on September 11, 2015.

