Young yet to move into new office

Stuart Young

Newly appointed National Security Minister Stuart Young has not yet moved into his new office on Abercromby Street, Port of Spain.

A member of staff at the ministry told Newsday yesterday that former minister Edmund Dillon has yet to move out.

Young's appointment was announced yesterday at 12.21 am via a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM). Young is also a Minister in the OPM and Communications Minister.

He is no longer a Minister in the Office of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs, to which he was appointed on September 11, 2015.