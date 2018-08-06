Weapons of mass destruction?

JEAN ANTOINE DUNNE

THERE WAS a once-in-a-lifetime event on July 27. A blood moon crossed with Mars. According to astrology experts the portends were for doom and apocalypse. And no one had far to look to justify these claims.

In the same week that the moon was in total eclipse for one hour and 43 minutes, Europe was in the grip of the worst heat wave in decades. By the time of the red moon there had been no significant rainfall for at least two months. The grass was burnt. Households unable to cope tried to source electric fans. Hospitals sent out emergency requests for cooling systems as buildings not designed for such sustained heat created torment among patients. There was little respite.

Prior to this astronomical event, disaster struck Greece. At least 87 people died as fire spread across resorts and holidaymakers and residents sought refuge from the raging fires which consumed all in their path. The sea was right before those fleeing, but many could not reach safety in its waters. One young man died on his honeymoon.

In northern California fires are still on the rampage. Wildfires are set to become a health issue, according to experts. A study from Harvard and Columbia into “the impact of wildfire smoke in Indonesia – a country particularly prone to it as a result of forest clearances for the palm oil industry – has suggested up to 100,000 premature deaths may eventually be caused by a smog outbreak caused by widespread wildfires in 2015.” (https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/fire-storm-the-wildfires-sweeping-europe-and-britain/)

Man-made errors contribute to the death toll, and arson is definitely suspected in most of the wildfires across Europe and the UK, but the bottom line is the dryness that feeds the fires and the fact that humans are using the land in ways that strip away its resistance to fire. This includes the draining of wetlands and the erosion of soil. In Portugal the planting of forests of the economically viable but non-native eucalyptus tree, which has high oil content and deep roots, is seen as one cause of the spreading of fire at incredible intensity.

We in Trinidad are finally getting the message. There is a link between current disasters and climate change, despite the fact that US President Trump is in climate denial.

The Government has approved a ban on the importation of styrofoam and it plans to scale down production, recognising its risk to the environment and to the human body. The THA has stated that Castara is to be the first styrofoam-free village. There are even plans to replace styrofoam with products such as bagasse to contain the grease in our increasing box-lunch culture. San Fernando has launched an initiative banning plastic and recycling is now on the agenda. Dominica and the Bahamas are also set to ban styrofoam and certain plastic products.

At the same time that this is being reported, however, fishermen and fish vendors are calling on the Government to come clean about whether fish and shrimp from the Gulf of Paria are safe to eat or whether they are contaminated by hydrocarbons after an abandoned oil well ruptured into the sea, leaking oil and gas off Orange Village at Carapachaima.

Many world leaders are promoting the protection of our Earth and former president of Ireland Mary Robinson and comedian Maeve Higgins foreground what world leaders can actually accomplish in their recently released podcast series, “Mothers of Invention.” This podcast explores environmental issues that “give us the inside track from the corridors of power and introduce us to amazing women all over the world driving climate solutions.” The first in the series asks, “where do guilt and accountability land with climate change, and what can be done with that?” (Irish Times). What is interesting in this series is the link made between climate and human rights.

Climate change is a very big issue and needs big solutions that focus on our right as humans to survive.

But the top players are not in the game. As Canada seeks to strengthen greenhouse gas emissions and pollution restrictions, the USA is moving to relax the restrictions introduced by Obama. It is worth noting, however, that car manufacturers have pointed out that it is not in their interest to back-pedal on conversions already in train. After all, their cars are sold across the world and they would need to comply with regulations concerning greenhouse gas emissions if they want to compete in a global market. There is even talk that the USA’s final departure from the Paris Climate Agreement in 2020 will give a substantial boost to the “soft power” wielded by other nations committed to limiting the damage to the environment.

The question that will arise is whether the increasing threat to humanity through global warming is less urgent than the threat of nuclear weapons or war?

One version might well appear more apocalyptic, but the end result will be the same. As earthquakes increase, volcanoes erupt, and fires spread, will the Earth’s survivors one day see gas emission, pollution and the various threats to the ecosystem as equivalent to “weapons of mass destruction?”