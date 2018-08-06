Warner: PM’s decision to move Dillon a bad choice

Jack Warner

Former Minister of National Security Jack Warner yesterday insisted that it was a poor decision by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to appoint Stuart Young as new Minister of National Security.

Warner who has already stated publicly that he is willing to give new Commissioner Gary Griffith all the support he needs in his fight against crime said the Prime Minister’s decision does not reflect that government is serious about making the country safer. “I view it as a very poor decision. I don’t think that Stuart Young has the competence or capacity to do the job and when one considers the level of crime in the country one would have thought that the Prime Minister would have appointed a full time Minister of National Security”. He maintained “to have Stuart Young as Minister of National Security, Minister of Communications and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister is making a mockery of the fight against crime “not even when Manning appointed Chin Lee as Minister of National Security has there been such a bad decision”.

Warner concluded "All I can say is time will tell about the wisdom of the Prime Minister’s decision or lack of it. I will be last to say that Dillon has been a good Minister of National Security but I believe that a bad Dillon is better than the choice the country has today."

