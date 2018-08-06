TT entrepreneur pitches Nationwide League to boost economy

Damian Prescod

SPORT tourism continues to be high in the agenda for the Government as it seeks to diversify the economy from its dependency on oil and gas.

For the past few years, the Government has been forced to cut subsidies on fuel and increase taxes as as it seeks to make up the shortfall of revenue due to plummeting cost of a barrel of oil.

Two entrepreneurs believe they have the plan to turn the economy around and maximise this country’s potential as not only a tourist destination but one where investors will be attracted to.

Damian Prescod and Antonio Alleyne, owners of Empire Dreams, said the answer to TT’s problems lie in a National Community Premier League where sport is the primary focus.

Speaking to Newsday recently, Prescod said the programme will ensure all TT’s citizens become assets and entrepreneurs. He said the community will be working towards the same goal of producing world-class athletes.

“Sports can help boost the economy...The Government is only watching one way but they need to think differently,” Prescod said.

Through the National Community Premier league, Prescod said local athletes will be properly promoted, funded and will be able to realise their potential. He said athletes will be able to access trials for football clubs abroad and if successful, a percentage of their salary will be deducted and return to the country.

He said other industries will flourish within the communities as uniforms, meals etcetra will all be provided by persons from the community, thereby promoting entrepreneurship.

He said the Government is trying to create a sport hub in Couva with the National Cycling Centre and National Aquatic Centre in close proximity to the Ato Boldon Stadium, but he said those facilities are still grossly underutilised.

“They’re doing it in a way where they don’t know how to maintain the stadiums. We can have those stadiums packed year-round,”he said.

Prescod said he has spoken to members of several depressed communities who are all seeking opportunity and he believes this league can be a positive influence throughout the country.

Chief among his plans is the hosting of the National Football League (NFL) Pro Bowl in Trinidad around Carnival time.”Come for the game, stay for the lime,” he said. Prescod said he has a contact within the NFL though Trinidad-born Pittsburgh Steelers running back Verron Haynes and has pitched the idea. He said TT is the gateway to South America and a concerted effort by his company and Government to market this country as a first-class sporting destination can make it happen.

The 39-year-old believes TT needs to tap into the billion-dollar tourist industry and develop its coastlines to build luxurious tourist destinations and holiday homes for the world’s sporting superstars who want that perfect Caribbean getaway.

He said he has approached the Government with his ideas and thinks this country can build its brand much better.

He explained, however, that crime remains a deterrent and needs to be addressed.

“We don’t want to scare visitors with the crime. Crime is a social problem and we can deal with it,” he said.