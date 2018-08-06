Sinanan promises to look into transport troubles

Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan said he is not aware of any troubles with transportation between Trinidad and Tobago but promised to look into the matter. He was asked about problems being experienced by visitors in trying to get to Tobago this July/August period.

Sinanan also reported the the Galleons Passage would be be put into service as soon as instructions were received from the Maritime Services Division and Lloyd’s inspectors.

“We depend on the services of the Maritime Services Division and the Lloyd’s inspectors, so I don’t want to put a timeframe, but they did give us a three-week period and one week from that has passed, so we are waiting to hear back from them on the next step. This is the normal procedure for any new vessels coming into our shores and so far, so good,” Sinanan said last Friday.

He also said the Galleons Passage has since been flagged with the Trinidad flag.

“The Galleons Passage is now sailing with the Trinidad and Tobago flag, so that part of it has been completed…” he said, adding that work was also continuing on fixing safety issue with the ferry.