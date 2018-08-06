Remove the politics in choosing CoP

THE EDITOR: There is much talk about changing the process of how a police commissioner is appointed in TT. It cannot continue to be where he/she is appointed by politicians.

There will always be a subtle psychological pressure on him/her that it is those politicians that appointed him and this may influence his actions to investigate and take whatever action is needed.

This may or may not be the case with Gary Griffith but a system must be in place for all future police commissioners.

There are some criminal matters that will be highly political in nature and it would be undesirable to have someone who has been appointed by the politicians have jurisdiction over such matters.

The best bet is to have an independent institution or person making such appointment. This can be the President of the republic or the Police Service Commission.

K MOHAMMED via e-mail