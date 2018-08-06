Relatives of fisherman fear the worst

Nash Ramkhelawansingh brother Neil Ramkhelawsingh was seen looking on as fellow fishermen came back empty handed after searching for Neil PHOTO BY: ANSEL JEBODH

Relatives and friends of fisherman Neil Ramkhelawansingh are searching the Gulf of Paria for him after he fell off a fishing boat around 9am today.

His brother Nash said 39-year-old Neil cannot swim.

Although Neil has been a fisherman for most of his life, Nash said, he would often joke and tell friends he is the only fisherman who can’t swim.

Nash told Newsday Neil went out to fish as part of a two-man crew around 5am with a trawler from the Otaheite Fishing Depot. When the crew were returning around 9am, he said rough seas made Neil fall overboard close to the Godineau bridge.

Since then, four boats with fishing crews and relatives have been searching for him.

A grim Nash said he was preparing for the worst.

“It has been four hours already and there is no sight of him at all, We don’t think he is alive at this point. although we are still holding on to a little hope.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.