Private airport security supervisor on cocaine charge

Piarco International Airport. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI.

A supervisor with a private security company at Piarco Airport appeared before an Arima magistrate today, charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Andrea Berment, 44, of Kelly Village, Caroni, was arrested by the Organised Crime and Intelligence Unit (OCIU), at her workplace at the airport around 11.10 am on Friday.

Police said they were following a report from an anonymous caller earlier that day.

Berment works for Intercept Security Ltd, which provides security services for one of the airlines operating out of Piarco.

At the company's offices police searched Berment’s handbag and found a brown envelope with two plastic packages containing a total of 33 grammes of cocaine. The drug has an estimated street value of $15,312.