Pregnant woman raped at home

AROUCA police are searching for a 30-year-old man who sexually assaulted a 19-year-old pregnant woman at her home on Friday afternoon.

According to reports, the victim, who is ten weeks’ pregnant, was at her Arouca home around 1.30 pm on Friday, when the suspect, who is a close relative, went to her bedroom and asked her for ten dollars.

The woman told the relative she did not have any money and the relative then asked her to have sex with him.

She refused and tried to raise an alarm, but was overpowered and raped. The victim went to the Arouca Police Station and made a report. She was medically examined by a district medical officer and a warrant has been issued for the arrest of the suspect.