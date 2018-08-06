Police Assoc head: Young appointment welcome

Michael Seales.

President of the Police Social and Welfare Association Insp Michael Seales yesterday welcomed the appointment of Stuart Young as Minister of National Security.

Seales, whose name appears third on the merit list for Deputy Commissioner of Police and who is tipped to be given the nod,said yesterday, “What the association has observed is that a new system of leadership is being built and it is in the context of a re-alignment strategy which represents a paradigm shift and a removal of entrenched interest.”.

This move, he said, "will create a new environment that will support transformational, transactional and transitional leadership in the Ministry of National Security as it relates to the fight against crime..

Seales believes: “This new construct will bring with it new dynamics, new communication structures, new synergies which will assist with professionalism, professional energies and a positive outlook in the fight against the narco trade, transitional crime and gang activities.”

The said that fact that Young has to embrace three different ministries that are :also key to building a strategy where there is a transfer of knowledge and resources that will be brought to bear on the police service as an organisation which will only redound to a better service to the citizens at large."

Young's latest appointment had created many different opportunities, he felt, which "if capitalised properly will be for the benefit of everyone," though he also admitted it would take some time to see the benfits of this development.