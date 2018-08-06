No kumbaya with criminals

Gary Griffith. FILE PHOTO

NEW Commissioner of Police (CoP) Gary Griffith today declared, "I have no intention of holding hands and singing kumbaya with criminals." Griffith received his instrument of appointment as CoP today.

However he will not take up the post until acting CoP Stephen Williams goes on pre-retirement leave from Wednesday and Griffith's contract is approved by Cabinet.

Commenting on Movement for Social Justice leader David Abdulah comparing him to movie action hero John Rambo, Griffith said Abdulah should remember that "public trust and support was at its highest in over a decade under my watch" (as National Security Minister).