Moonilal: PM governing by stealth

Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal.

Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal yesterday accused the Prime Minister of governing by stealth in his midnight appointment of Stuart Young to the hot seat of National Security Minister.

Moonilal said yesterday the move is a clear signal that the Prime Minister has no faith in the two other ministers assigned to the ministry.

He said the midnight Cabinet reshuffle was a further indication that the "failed" Keith Rowley regime continues to unravel.

“The fact that the reshuffle took place in the dead of a Sunday night, and via social media, shows that no government minister can afford to sleep well at nights and that the Prime Minister is governing by stealth."