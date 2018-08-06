Man killed while tending crops

Photo by Enrique Assoon

Months of arguments over the ownership of a piece of land ended in death this morning when a 35-year-old Sangre Grande man was shot dead while tending crops at Swan Quarry Road, Valencia.

At around 10 am, Suresh Ramsingh and his acquaintance Kevin Hernandez were working on the land when they were spotted by another man who began cursing them. An argument erupted and the man went home, returned with a pistol and began shooting at the other two.

Ramsingh escaped. Kevin was shot in his face and throat.

Residents called Eastern Division police and helped them carry Hernandez, who was still breathing, to a police vehicle. He was taken to the Sangre Grande Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Investigators are searching for the gunman.

The man, who is in his late thirties, was also accused of burning down his home after separating from his wife last year.