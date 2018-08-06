Man charged in stabbing death of woman in PoS

A Beetham Gardens man appeared before a Port of Spain magistrate yesterday, charged with the murder of Tyesha De Souza.

Stanley Peter Edmond Gittens, 31, of Main Street, Beetham Gardens, was charged with the murder which happened two Sundays ago.

De Souza, 21, of Troumacaque Road, Laventille, was travelling in a car along Charlotte Street, Port of Spain, near to the Port of Spain General Hospital, with a man known to her, when they got into a heated argument.

She ran out of the car and the man ran after her with a knife. De Souza’s assailant caught up with her and stabbed her several times.

De Souza was taken to hospital where she later died, while her attacker was arrested later that day.

Investigations into the murder were supervised by acting W/ASP Suzette Martin, Insp Arnold Latchman and Insp Glendon Richards, all of Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI) Region 1, while Gittens was charged by Cpl Lyndon McKain, also of HBI Region 1.