Kenwyne, Ince at Playerz Evolution Football Camp

Kenwyne Jones

FORMER NATIONAL captain Kenwyne Jones and ex-TT goalkeeper Clayton Ince will be involved in the Playerz Evolution Football Camp, which will take place this month.

According to a post on Jones’ Facebook page, the first staging of the Camp will take place this week (Monday-Friday) at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo from 9am to 2 pm each day.

Then the Camp will move to Chaguanas, specifically the Edinburgh 500 Ground, with another week of action, from August 13-17.

Those sessions will also run from 9 am to 2 pm.

The Camp will cater for persons between the ages of five and 18, at a cost of $500 per week. The registration fee is $25.

For more information, call 306-6127.