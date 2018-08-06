Inflation ripping into NIS pension

THE EDITOR: As an elderly pensioner, inflation (high prices) is eating into my NIS pension, and that of other pensioners.

It seems to me that the Minister of Finance is powerless to control inflation, so I have to take high prices in my “rookung” and cool it.

However, I feel that NIS pensions should be increased from $3,000 to $3,500 to help combat inflation, as the value of the dollar diminishes.

I expect the National Insurance Board (NIB) to bawl like 40 Tarzans that “we don’t have money to pay the increase.” So where will the money come from?

Of course the NIB ramping up a strict compliance policy against employers who refuse to submit employees’ deduction(s) and refuse to contribute their share could help.

There are businesses, large and small, engaging in this practice. NIS officials must take the necessary steps to go after employers, delinquent and dishonest, to stem the massive leakage of funds.

KEITH ANDERSON, Santa Cruz