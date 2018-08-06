Gary can work with Stuart

CoP designate Gary Griffith

NEW Police Commissioner Gary Griffith today said he can work with whoever is national security minister.

Griffith received his instrument of appointment today, hours after a Cabinet reshuffle saw Communications Minister Stuart Young replace Edmund Dillon as National Security Minister.

Until Griffith's contract is approved by Cabinet and acting Police Commissioner Stephen Williams goes on pre-retirement leave on Wednesday, Griffith will not function as commissioner.

Griffith declined to comment on Young's appointment.

However. he explained that because the Police Service falls under the National Security Ministry, it plays a role in the implementation of the ministry's policies.

As commissioner, Griffith said, it would be his responsibility to ensure this happens.

Against this background,he said he will work with "whoever is the minister."