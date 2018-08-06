First fast-track court case starts in PoS High Court

THE first fast-track court trial began in the Port of Spain High Court on Friday, and is expected to be completed before the end of the week.

On trial before Justice Gillian Lucky, who spearheaded the initiative, is Steven “Powers” Samaroo, of 7 1/4 mile mark, Plum Mitan, Biche.

He is accused of chopping fellow Biche villager Bisham Ramoutar in the early hours of August 6, 2005.

The trial continues today.

The aim of the fast track court is to ensure that matters that can be tried within a short period of time are heard and determined. Only matters in which attorneys and their clients are ready to proceed have been or will be listed for the fast track courts.

There are similar sittings in the San Fernando and Tobago High Courts and judges have been rostered and matters are being listed for hearing during the court’s 'long vacation period'.

The cases listed for hearing are non-capital matters which have not more than two accused persons and which are able to be determined in a 3 to 5-day period.

The initiative is also aimed at reducing the backlog of cases in the system.