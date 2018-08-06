FC Santa Rosa take Super League lead

Derek King

THE TT Super League saw an interested turn of events last evening as FC Santa Rosa became the new leaders following a 2-0 away win over Prison Service, at the Youth Training Centre (YTC) Ground, Arouca.

Now on five straight wins, FC Santa Rosa, led by former national men’s team assistant coach Derek King, took advantage of previous leaders’ Queen’s Park latest dropped points.

On Saturday, the “Parkites” suffered their first loss of the season, 2-1, to reigning champions Guaya United. They would move into third spot, with Cunupia FC also overtaking them with a 2-0 win over UTT.

For the new leaders, Kheelon Mitchell bagged his sixth goal of the season in the 61st minute to seal FC Santa Rosa’s win, following the 40th minute opener, a penalty from veteran midfielder Ryan Stewart.

After a slightly slow start to the season, FC Santa Rosa signalled their ambitions with several convincing wins, the last five of which were in away fixtures. During the run, they scored three or more goals in each match.

Their impressive run coincided with a bleak period for the Parkites and Matura ReUnited, both of whom, enjoyed strong starts to the season.

The “Parkites”, who led the standings for most of the campaign recently stumbled with a series of draws, and finally the loss on Saturday, which also allowed Cunupia FC to overtake them.

RESULTS -

Saturday -

GUAYA UNITED 2 (Shaquille Ferrier 21st; Keston Jordan 71st) vs QUEEN’S PARK 1 (Benedict Barrett 85th)

SAN FERNANDO GIANTS 1 (Andei Pacheco 37th) vs PETIT VALLEY/DIEGO MARTIN UNITED 3 (Raychard Alleyne 6th; Eric Charles 26th; Seker Murai 45th)

Sunday -

FC SANTA ROSA 2 (Ryan Stewart 40th; Kheelon Mitchell 61st) vs PRISON SERVICE 0

POLICE FC 3 (Jason Boodram 34th; Dwight Elliott 52nd; Colin Williams 54th) vs CLUB SANDO 0

CUNUPIA FC 2 (Kemron George 40th; Kerri McDonald 90th) vs UTT 0

BETHEL UNITED 4 (Akeilon Murphy 13th, 28th pen, 47th; Ken Alleyne 20th) vs MATURA REUNITED 0

METAL X ERIN FC 1 (Akiel Pope 47th) vs RSSR FC 2 (Hakim Gulston 50th; Corey Isaac 76th)