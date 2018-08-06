Devant: Stuart posting is like banana republic

Devant Maharaj. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI

THE midnight naming of Stuart Young as national security minister was “highly irregular and downright suspicious” alleged political activist Devant Maharaj in a statement. He said Young was appointed “like a thief in the night”, to end up holding two ministries just as might occur in a banana republic.

Maharaj said while the Prime Minister last Sunday was advising the Opposition Chief Whip to go to church instead of holding a news conference, by midnight Sunday the Office of the Prime Minister was busying itself on social media to announce major Cabinet changes, including shifting Edmund Dillon from the National Security to Housing portfolios.

Saying Dillon was initially appointed as Minister of National Security because of his military background, Maharaj said the revocation of that appointment is a clear admission by the Rowley Administration of the Government’s failure to deal with the country’s crime scourge.

Young’s new appointment came like a thief in the night, he added.

“It is highly irregular if not downright suspicious that the Prime Minister at midnight and via Facebook make such a substantial change to the Government of Trinidad and Tobago. Equally of concern has to be is the unlikely twinning of the Ministry of National Security with that of the Ministry of Communications. That cocktail of ministerial portfolios is reminiscent of some South American banana republic.”

He asked if no-one else in the Rowley Administration was competent to head National Security instead of Young holding two portfolios.

“Already jokes have started on social media that Dr Rowley can save the nation millions of dollars by simply appointing Stuart Young as ‘Minister of Everything’ officially and remove other MPs from the Cabinet. “Clearly with this latest confirmation at midnight of Stuart Young’s stranglehold on the confidence of the Prime Minister, the Government has signalled its desperation to govern Trinidad and Tobago and to treat with the growing crime crisis.”

Maharaj also suggested the clandestine manner of this appointment reflected a Government strategy to distract the population from Opposition calls to probe alleged mismanagement and incompetence at the National Lotteries Control Board involving millions of the taxpayers moneys.