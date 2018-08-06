Dependable Mohammed key to Amazon Warriors hopes GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS PLAYER PROFILES

SHERDON PIERRE

JASON MOHAMMED has been quite dependable in the middle order for the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the past couple seasons in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) hence the decision to retain him for yet another year.

Mohammed has been a stalwart of Trinidad and Tobago cricket in all formats for the better part of a decade but his awesome 2016 season paved the way for a spot on the West Indies team in One-Day Internationals (28 matches) and T20 Internationals (nine matches).

He served as ODI captain last year during the tour of England, when regular captain Jason Holder had to miss a game due to a suspension. Mohammed was also the captain of the West Indies A team, for their one-day series, against hosts England earlier this year. After having a dismal season with the Trinidad and Tobago Red Steel in his debut CPL season, Mohammed had his breakout year in 2016 for the Amazon Warriors totalling 287 runs from 12 innings with an average of 47.83. He further improved the following year amassing 292 runs in 11 innings.

The Trinidadian is a pretty useful off-spinner who can cause damage at the Providence Grounds in Guyana and other spin-suited pitches in the tournament.

The Amazon Warriors will be hoping that Mohammed can build on the experiences gained from playing for West Indies and he can further bolster their middle order with newly appointed captain Shoaib Malik.