COP head: Dillon revocation strange

Carolyn Seepersad-Bachan

Congress of the People leader Carolyn Seepersad-Bachan has described the revocation of Point Fortin MP Edmund Dillon’s portfolio as National Security Minister as “rather strange,” given the recent appointment of former national security minister Gary Griffith as Commissioner of Police-designate.

She commented, “When you have an incoming police commissioner, one would have imagined you would have wanted the new police commissioner to become informed by the current policy initiatives set out by the Minister of National Security, especially some of the new crime-fighting initiatives launched by the minister.

She also wondered why Communications Minister Stuart Young had not been appointed National Security Minister when the PNM first assumed office in September 2015. if he did possess “great competence in this area of national security and crime-fighting.”