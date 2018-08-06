Constituents’ love split for Stuart Young

Yesterday the Prime Minister had the confidence to appoint Stuart Young Minister of National Security, though he also holds two additional ministerial posts as Minister of Communications, and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister.

When Newsday spoke to some of his constituents yesterday in Port of Spain North, residents said he is doing a good job as a MP and will perform in his new post. However, St Ann’s West residents lamented that Young’s new post will not be fulfilled because he does absolutely nothing for the part of his constituency that lies in in Cascade.

A resident from St Ann’s West, Melville Prescott, told Newsday Young was in the area last Sunday on a personal matter, but residents from Upper Cascade do not exist or have been forgotten by Young.

“Once you pass Wellspring (a housing development in upper Cascade) it’s like there is a barrier that blocks off the rest of the community. We are quarantined in the back here. We are living around too much people in high offices and cannot get some assistance to help build our community.