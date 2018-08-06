Bustin’ Loose overcome Kitchen Krew in Bamboo Cricket

BUSTIN’ LOOSE overcame the challenge of Kitchen Krew to prevail, by virtue of losing fewer wickets, as the Bamboo Cricket League 2018 continued at the Bamboo #1 Recreation Ground, Valsayn.

In the July 18 encounter, Bustin’ Loose posted a score of 58 runs for six wickets in their allotted 12 overs, with Kishore Seeboo taking two wickets for seven runs and Joshua Millien 2/17.

In their reply, Kitchen Krew were dismissed for 58 in 12 overs, despite a topscore of 13 from James Sooknarine and 11 from Millien.

Varoune Jaggernauth took 3/14, Saleem Ali 2/4, Ronnie Mahabir 2/14 and Dylon Rajkumar 2/15.

In the first game of the double-header, Drunken’ Masters defeated Stable Boys by 22 runs.

Drunken’ Masters were bowled out for 53 in 11.3 overs with Mark Baldeosingh hitting 22 and Jason Ganpat 11. Dexter Ramdhanie got 3/6 and Dwayne James 3/7 for Stable Boys.

Sashtri Jaisumair returned figures of 6/15, while Joshua Motie had 2/0 and Kishan Ramtahal 2/8 as Stable Boys were skittled out for 31 in eight overs. Prakash Dookram offered lone resistance for Stable Boys with 11.

Other Results –

July 16 –

DARK HORSE 55/7 (12 overs) – Rick Cassie 12, Mahase Sookhan 11; Ryan Brusco 2/19, Jazbour Findley 2/19 vs WINNERS 56/2 (7.3 overs) – Sunil Narine 21, Terrance Hinds 14. Winners won by eight wickets.

AMIGOS 75 (11.5 overs) – Sanjay Lahorie 27, Varma Kheju 4/9, Rino Sahadeo 3/16, Roger Bisnath 3/20 vs BLOOD BROTHERS 41/9 (12 overs) – Avinash Mohammed 10, Ravi Ramcharran 10; Rennie Bedasie 4/15, Noel Gopaul 2/15. Amigos won by 34 runs.

July 17 –

WIN LOSE OR DRAW 63/6 (12 overs) – Riaff Ali 18; Hyden Rampersad 3/6 vs HARD DRIVE 53/7 (12 overs) – Leon Ramdeen 3/20. Win Lose or Draw won by 10 runs.

NIGHTINGALE SC 83 (11 overs) – Shurland Fletcher 18, Afraz Ali 14; Tony Siewah 4/23, Jerron Franklin 3/8, Mickey Joseph 2/19 vs MADRAS UNITED 84/1 (8.5 overs) – Sherwyn Hamilton 36 not out, Rohan Dalip 27. Madras United won by nine wickets.

July 19 –

UNITED ALL-STARS 91/8 (12 overs) – Harvey Rampersad 29, Mikel Fredericks 12, Stephen Seepersad 10; Daniel Sookoo 3/14, Rohan Padarath 2/18 vs LEGENDS 41 (12 overs) – Fareed Karim 5/5, Riad Mohammed 2/8. United All-Stars won by 50 runs.

BRING DRINKS CREW 48/5 (12 overs) – Terrance Ragoonath 11 not out; Nishan Rahim 2/4 vs WIN LOSE OR DRAW 50/0 (4.1 overs) – Sunil Boochan 29 not out, Leon Ramdeen 15 not out. Win Lose or Draw won by 10 wickets.

July 20 –

D’ A-TEAM 24 (8.3 overs) – Rajin Kanhai 3/1, Rivaj Abdool 3/3 vs RAMPAGE 25/1 (5.1 overs) – Jacob Larode 12 not out. Rampage won by nine wickets.

EL DORADO GOLDEN KNIGHTS 65/9 (12 overs) – Rajiv Seenath 19; Joshua Ramlal 3/10, Amit Jaggernauth 3/18 vs AUTORAMA GUNNERS 66/2 (8.2 overs) – Amit Jaggernauth 23 not out, Michael Harry 21 not out, Roshan Sinanan 15; Rajiv Seenath 2/14. Gunners won by eight wickets.

ASII 62/8 (12 overs) – Ariz Khan 20, Anthony George 16; Jesse Mohammed 4/4 vs CHARLIEVILLE SUPER KINGS 63/4 (10.4 overs) – Aamir Khan 28, Arshad Khan 14. Charlieville Super Kings won by six wickets.