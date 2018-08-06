African doctor drowns in Tobago pool

Leslie Gabar (left) and a close friend in happier times.

An African doctor attached to the Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA), Leslie Gabar, 44, was found dead at the private pool of his Glen Road, Scarborough home on Sunday afternoon.

Gabar was from Nigeria and was married to a Tobago teacher. They had two children.

Gabar had worked at the TRHA for approximately 11 years, beginning in the Obstetrics and Gynecology department at the Old Scarborough Regional Hospital at Fort King George.

He was assigned to the Surgery department when the Scarborough General Hospital was relocated to Signal Hill in March 2012.

Gabar wasl ater assigned to the Roxborough district, then to the East Scarborough/ Windward road district as a district medical officer, where he remained stationed up to the time of his death.

Newsday Tobago understands that Gabar's wife found him unconscious in the pool. He was taken to the Scarborough General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

He was described by his co-workers as hard working, cheerful and lively.

An autopsy is expected to done on his body.