Abdulah: Dillon’s removal unusual

David Abdulah

MSJ political leader David Abdulah has described the revocation of Edmund Dillon’s appointment as Minister of National Security as a “very unusual development,” as it took place less than a week after Parliament voted for a former national security minister to be appointed commissioner of police.

Abdulah said while no reasons had been given for Dillion’s revocation, speculation was rife that the former major general did not approve of Gary Griffith's appointment.

“The Cabinet reshuffle seems to have come like a shot out of the blue," he said, "because there have been calls for Mr Dillon to go for the last year, when there has been a continuing increase in the number of people who have been murdered.

"The question would arise, what is the difference now? One could speculate that the decision to appoint Gary Griffith did not sit well with Mr Dillon, because Mr Dillon would have been a senior officer to Gary Griffith in the defence force.”