Stop sexual harassment NGOs call for tougher action

Hazel Brown

TOUGHER laws, maybe by way of changes to existing legislation, are urgently needed to curb the plague of sexual harassment.

That was the consensus among participants at a consultation last Friday on Re-defining Democracy, chaired by women’s rights activists Hazel Brown and Jacqui Burgess at the office of the Network of NGOs for the Advancement of Women in Woodbrook.

Brown urged the formation of a pressure group to lobby against sexual harassment and raise awareness of the problem while the Government now consults on possible legislation.

Equal Opportunities Commission legal officer Cheryl-Ann Peters said a new, stand-alone law against sexual harassment is not needed, as it can easily be added on to the existing Equal Opportunities Act. She said sexual harassment is banned in the UK, US and Guyana under their anti-discrimination/equality laws. Such a law in TT should promulgate a workplace code of conduct on sexual harassment, Peters added.

Saying a society’s level of democracy is proportional to the ability of individuals to counter sexual harassment, Brown asked each guest to define democracy and then say how well it has worked against sexual harassment.

Participants saw democracy as equality, inclusion, rights, freedom, representation and voice. Virtually none thought democracy (or anything else) had curbed sexual harassment in TT, with some even opining the problem had got worse over time.

One participant shared the trauma of having been sexually harassed as a teenager and being afraid to tell. “From 15 to 21, I never told my mother because I feared she would tell me to shut up and I would be victimised again.” But inspired by the courage of female members of a US Olympics gymnastics team, she said, victims must be made to feel protected, while structures are established to hold perpetrators accountable.

One pained woman said she could not even speak of her childhood recollections.

Another participant lamented the case of a police station refusing to take a rape victim’s report until she had gone home and changed her tattered clothing. Alluding to a desensitisation in the Police Service, she suggested, “If they themselves went through certain experiences they are unresponsive.”

Broadcaster Robert Amar lamented cases where male bosses tell young female job-seekers, “..either...or”, to which women in economic desperation may say, “Okay.” Teacher Nicole Hendrickson recalled confronting a man who was ogling her, and surmised, “Men know exactly what they are doing: to make people uncomfortable.” She lamented that many of her peers do not wish to teach the sexuality component of the school subject Human and Family Life Education.

Terry Ince said it was wrong to use Trini culture to try to excuse sexual harassment. “Why should a 12-year-old have to start ‘navigating,’ because men are commenting on her body? We must change the culture.”

One woman said, “My experience of sexual harassment is that I didn’t get the job. But it still remains your choice and your value system in how you respond to sexual harassment.”

Akende Rudder lamented that some innocent men have their lives wrecked by women making false claims of sexual harassment against them.

“Their character and life has been destroyed by something they did not do.” She also said some women use their sexuality in their career, “to get from point A to point B.”

With all this in mind she warned against TT blindly following the crowd of other nations. adding, “You can’t just legislate.”

Psychologist Greisy Gonzalez said people see incidents of sexual harassment in the street but don’t get involved because they fear a fight. Urging action against sexual harassment and sexual assault, she said, “If men don’t get consequences when they do something wrong, they just repeat the behaviour.”