President’s XI register six-wicket victory Knight Riders stumble in CPL warm-up match…

Kevon Cooper (third from left) is congratulated by his teammates after dismissing Trinbago Knight Riders’ Amir Jangoo (second from right) in Friday’s practice match.

JAVON Searles, Terrance Hinds and Nikita Miller showed some form when the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) continued their preparations ahead of the 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL), which starts on Wednesday.

In a practice match at the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair on Friday night, the Knight Riders lost by six wickets to a President’s XI. Knight Riders duo Miller and Kevon Cooper played for the President’s XI.

The Knight Riders top order, missing Dwayne Bravo, Brendon McCullum and Colin Munro, were reduced to 62 for four in the 10th over.

However, some solid batting from Searles and Hinds got Knight Riders to 145/5 in 20 overs. Searles cracked four fours in his knock of 34 off 33 deliveries and Hinds scored an unbeaten 32 off 25 balls with four fours and one six.

Left-arm spinner Miller was the top bowler taking two for 18 in four overs.

In reply, President’s XI raced to 149/4 in 16.1 overs with Mark Deyal belting 44 off 30 balls with eight fours and one six. Daron Cruickshank was also among the runs scoring 32 off 22 balls with five fours. Left-arm spinner Khary Pierre grabbed 1/23 in four overs, Hinds snatched 1/17 in three overs and Searles took 1/28 in three overs.

TKR will play their first match of the CPL against St Lucia Stars at the Queen’s Park Oval at 8 pm, on Wednesday.

Summarised Scores –

TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS 145/5 (20 overs) – Javon Searles 34, Terrance Hinds 32 not out; Nikita Miller 2/18 vs PRESIDENT’S XI 149/4 (16.1 overs) - Mark Deyal 44, Daron Cruickshank 32; Khary Pierre 1/23, T Hinds 1/17, J Searles 1/28. President’s XI won by six wickets.