PH driver shot dead in car

Attiba Alexander

THE bullet-riddled body of Attiba Alexander, 38, was found slumped behind the steering wheel of his car in Borde Narve, on the outskirts of San Fernando, yesterday.

Barrackpore police said at about 7 am, passers-by noticed a body in a car on Cipero Road.

Police report that Alexander was shot in his face and stomach. He was still wearing his seatbelt.

Alexander, a PH driver, was married to Candice Ramnarine and they have three children, ages 13 to six.

When Sunday Newsday visited Alexander’s home in Ste Madeleine, no one was there.

His wooden house was empty with the doors open. His mother-in-law, Patricia Ramnarine, who lives next door was in shock.

“No one came to us. The police did not tell us anything. We saw pictures on facebook and this is how we knew Attiba was shot dead,” Ramnarine said.

She said Alexander was a very friendly person who tried to help his family as much as possible. The last time Ramnarine spoke to her son-in-law was on Friday afternoon while he was cleaning his car.

“He just said hello as he vacuummed his vehicle,” she said.

Homicide Bureau Region III police are investigating the case.