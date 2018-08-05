Nicholas supports Gary for top cop

Commissioner of Police-designate Gary Griffith.

GARVIN Nicholas has joined the group of former People's Partnership government ministers supporting Gary Griffith as TT's next police commissioner.

Others supporting Griffith include Vasant Bharath, Subhas Panday, Jack Warner and Carl Alfonso.

The House of Representatives approved Griffith's nomination on Monday.

Nicholas served as attorney general from February 3 to September 7, 2015.

In a Facebook post, he said, "Having had the opportunity to work with you at very senior levels of government., I can attest to your dedication to your nation and to your craft."

Griffith was national security minister from September 2013 to February 2015.

Nicholas told Griffith he had a great challenge because "the criminal elements have infiltrated every segment of our beloved republic inclusive of the Police Service you have been chosen to lead."

Nicholas claimed there was a conflict of interest between Griffith's perceived commitment to making TT a safer place for all citizens and the "blasé approach to crime reduction taken by the current policy makers." He hoped Griffith could overcome "this dilemma and not be driven into a state of frustration or become a scapegoat by the very people who appear to support you today."

Nicholas further alleged, "The very government that has chosen you, flawed process or not, is distinguished by presiding over the worst records on crime, both in this incarnation and the 2002-2010 incarnation."

The former attorney general said the drive towards making TT safer must not be "overshadowed by the cosmetics of ghetto raids and the arrests of low-level operatives while the kingpins increase their largesse and their hold on institutions of this republic."

Nicholas hoped Griffith's independent thought will not be compromised and that when Griffith's appointment is analysed mid-term, "it will be celebrated as the first step taken towards the evolution of a safe twin-island state and a respected Police Service."