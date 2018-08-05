Gary: "I have no authority"

Gary Griffith

Commissioner of Police (CoP) designate Gary Griffith, responding to a call by UNC deputy leader David Lee to investigate the murder of Parliament employee Mariana Moonisar, said he cannot.

Contacted by Newsday, Griffith said, "I have no authority to become involved in any investigation or matter until I am actually appointed. " Griffith, who is currently out of the country, added the only powers he now has are those of any law-abiding citizen. The House of Representatives approved Griffith's nomination for CoP last Monday.

The 28-year-old Moonisar was murdered in Couva last Friday. Her father Roopchan "Chippy" Moonisar is a United National Congress (UNC) activist. He too was shot and injured.

Police are searching for two men who they said carried out the "hit" on Moonisar.