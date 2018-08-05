Gadsby Dolly: Help young mothers

Minister of Community Development, Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly speaking at a Parental Group Workshop hosted by the Mediation Services Division, Ministry of Community Development on July 25 at NAPA. PHOTO COURTESY THE MINISTRY OF COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT.

Community Development Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly is calling on parenting groups to do more work with younger mothers.

Gadsby-Dolly was speaking at the formal opening of a Parental Group Workshop hosted by her ministry’s Mediation Services Division at the National Academy for the Performing Arts on July 25.

Approximately 180 parents and grandparents took part in the first workshop, the focus of which was co-parenting, while the theme of this year’s workshop series was, Yours, Mine and Ours – Parenting in the best interest of the child.

In a statement issued on Friday, the ministry said Gadsby-Dolly encouraged the parenting groups to “work towards attracting younger mothers, as they would benefit from the (groups’) guidance and support”.

The ministry also said Gadsby-Dolly expressed the belief that through these parental group workshops, her ministry “can assist parents in resolving conflicts at home, preventing it from spreading to schools, communities and the country.

She reminded the groups that through their continued participation, “they can help reduce the conflict that escalates into crime.”

The second workshop takes place on Wednesday and will focus on blended families, including marriage between two people who each have children from previous relationships.

Anyone interested in taking part can contact any of the following four mediation centres:

• North Main Mediation Centre – Jobco Building, Frederick Street, Port of Spain (225-4267);

• East Main Mediation Centre – Upstairs Pennywise Building, 10A Devenish Street, Arima (667-0266);

• Central Main Mediation Centre - #282 Southern Main Road, Warrenville (693-2342); and

• Point Fortin Main Mediation Centre – 63 Main Road, Point Fortin (648-2888/2810).