CCC students get a head-start in math

Keenola Vialva is presented with her Certificate of Achievement by Major Cheryl Richardson, CCC Programme Director, at the graduation ceremony of the CCC/BPTT Young Adult Math Experience.

“This math workshop has presented an opportunity of a lifetime.” This was the firm declaration of Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) student Kimberly Sultan, 18, of Couva, Central Trinidad, shortly after graduating from the 2018 Annual BPTT Young Adult Mathematics Experience at the CCC Headquarters, Port of Spain, in July.

Sultan was among 26 CCC students who proudly accepted their Certificates of Achievement following an intensive and inter-active training course. The Math Experience aims to remove the apprehension some people have of the subject and steer them towards pursuing it at examination level.

“I can safely say that mathematics was not my favourite subject when I attended secondary school. I struggled with it but I always knew that if I wanted to pursue a well-paying career, I would have to pass the subject at examination level. This workshop presented the perfect opportunity for me to tackle the subject head-on. Although I did poorly in the pre-test at the start of the workshop, I ended up with 41 marks out of 50 in the end-of-course examination. This head-start has given me the motivation to study more and I intend to sit the subject in January,” said a confident Sultan, an assistant team commander at CCC who hopes to pursue a career with the T&T Defence Force.

Now in its eighth year, the Math Experience is sponsored by energy company BP Trinidad and Tobago. Administered by training agency Cross & Associates, the sessions have been expanded from five regions to six this year: Port of Spain (CCC), Diego Martin, Mayaro, the Youth Training Centre (YTC) in Arouca, Tobago, with the latest centre in Belmont.

Offering words of encouragement to the graduates to take their mathematics studies to higher levels was Matthew Pierre, community liaison officer, BPTT. “This experience should motivate you to re-focus your energies since you are fully aware that mathematics is evident in every aspect of life; it is fundamental to the learning process. Literacy and numeracy are cornerstones of the education process. Without them, life can be very challenging,” Pierre told the young adults.

Pierre reminded the audience, including top CCC officials, that BPTT spearheaded initiatives in education from the pre-school level to post-graduate throughout Trinidad and Tobago. He also gave the assurance that the company would continue to invest in the human resource development of the country.

Andrew Cross, Principal/Consultant, Cross & Associates, told the graduates that the CCC training was one of the most successful interventions undertaken by his training agency over the years. “As you know, this programme is funded by BPTT, an energy company and I am sure you will realise that the difference in life is the energy you bring to whatever you do. Everything you did over the past seven days will contribute positively in what you do in the future. While some of you may not have done math in eight years, I want to tell you that school is never closed,” Cross advised the students.

Major Cheryl Richardson, Programme Director, CCC, who lauded the partnership between the CCC and BPTT, told the graduates that the experience they shared during the exercise could propel them in a certain direction. “There is ample evidence that this camp has delivered positive results over the years. Many who have participated in this workshop have passed mathematics at examination level. You can do the same. This is a wonderful investment that BPTT is making for the development of our young people and you have to demonstrate to them that they are not wasting their time and money. You must take it further,” Major Richardson exhorted the young men and women.

Terisse Walcott, 28, one of the success stories coming out of the CCC/BPTT Young Adult Math Experience, said she used the workshop as a stepping stone as she passed mathematics at CSEC Level four years ago. Today, she is an administrative assistant at the CCC.